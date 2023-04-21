Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Amazon to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by SLN Law on behalf of logistics partner Petter Moore Trucking and its employee Aleida Tavares, accuses Amazon of severing its partnership with Petter Moore after Tavares refused to reposition a trailer off the books. According to the complaint, Tavares, who is Petter Moore's only female driver, was singled out for mistreatment by Amazon, as male drivers' past refusal to reposition trailers had not caused Amazon to terminate the partnership. The case is 1:23-cv-10868, Petter Moore Trucking Co. et al. v. Amazon Inc.

Internet & Social Media

April 21, 2023, 6:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Aleida Tavares

Petter Moore Trucking Company

defendants

Amazon, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation