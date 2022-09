Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Marks O'Neill O'Brien Doherty & Kelly on Friday removed a medical malpractice lawsuit against Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by the DeFrank Law Group on behalf of Dennis Petrusovich. The case is 2:22-cv-05479, Petrusovich v. Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc. et al.

Insurance

September 09, 2022, 4:27 PM