Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Paul C. Kuhnel has entered an appearance for Nissan USA in a pending breach-of-warranty lawsuit. The action, for claims under the Magnusson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed Dec. 7 in Virginia Eastern District Court by James B. Feinman & Associates on behalf of the owners of a 2022 Infiniti QX80. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson, is 3:23-cv-00829, Petrovitch et al v. Nissan North America, Inc.

Automotive

January 22, 2024, 11:29 AM

Plaintiffs

David Petrovitch

Lori Petrovitch

Plaintiffs

James B. Feinman Attorney At Law

defendants

Nissan North America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract