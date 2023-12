Who Got The Work

Thomas R. Paxton of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Syneos Health US, Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The case was filed Oct. 26 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Law Offices of Dean T. Yeotis on behalf of Charlene Petropoulos. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark A Goldsmith, is 4:23-cv-12728, Petropoulos v. Syneos Health US, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 11, 2023, 4:13 PM

