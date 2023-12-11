Who Got The Work

Carol A. Svolos and Michael McDonnell III of Kutak Rock have stepped in to defend Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings in a pending privacy class action. The action, filed Oct. 27 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Bursor & Fisher and Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith, accuses the defendants of sharing users’ personal identifiable information with Facebook through tracking pixels on the defendant’s website. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman, is 2:23-cv-01867, Petris v. Sportsman's Warehouse, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 11, 2023, 4:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Adam Petris

Plaintiffs

Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP

defendants

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman's Warehouse, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kutak Rock

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation