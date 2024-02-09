Who Got The Work

Matthew A. Green of Cole, Scott & Kissane and Craig J. Shankman of Boyd Richards Parker Colonnelli have entered appearances for Saxony Condominium Association, Carmine Colella, Barbara Flanick and other defendants, respectively, in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint was filed Dec. 26 in Florida Southern District Court by the Law Offices of Neil Bryan Tygar on behalf of a resident that identifies as a Homosexual who accuses the defendants of making discriminatory remarks in an effort to push him out of his condo and in violation of the Federal Fair Housing Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, is 9:23-cv-81581, Petricca v. Saxony Condominium Association, Inc et al.

