New Suit - Personal Injury

Princess Cruises was hit with a slip-and-fall lawsuit on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit was brought by the Law Offices of Friedberg & Bunge on behalf of Wallace Petrey. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03401, Petrey v. Princess Cruise Lines Ltd.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 04, 2023, 4:18 PM

Plaintiffs

William Petrey

Law Offices Of Friedberg And Bunge

defendants

Princess Cruise Lines, Ltd

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims