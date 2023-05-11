New Suit - Copyright

CBS was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of Jonathan Petramala, who claims that CBS copied and displayed a video created by the plaintiff of Eli Manning on their 'New York Giants on CBS Sports' Facebook page without authorization or permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03910, Petramala v. CBS Interactive Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 11, 2023, 4:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Jonathan Petramala

Plaintiffs

Sanders Law Group

defendants

CBS Interactive Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims