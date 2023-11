News From Law.com

The former general counsel of pet wellness company PetIQ, fired in June after his arrest in a domestic dispute, is scheduled for sentencing Tuesday afternoon in Boise, Idaho. Court records show Robert Michael Herrman agreed to plead guilty last week after the Ada County Prosecutor's Office dropped an attempted strangulation charge that was punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

November 14, 2023, 7:07 AM

