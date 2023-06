News From Law.com

The Eagle, Idaho-based veterinary supply company PetIQ has put general counsel R. Michael Herrman on administrative leave after authorities charged him with attempting to strangle his wife. According to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, Herrman was arrested at 3:28 a.m. Sunday after an altercation with his wife at their home in Eagle, a suburb of Boise.

Legal Services

June 28, 2023, 7:02 AM

nature of claim: /