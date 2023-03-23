New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Weitz & Luxenberg filed a data breach class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court against the University of Colorado Health d/b/a UC Health and Diligent Corporation. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Sept. 2022 breach impacting the personal identifiable and private health information of thousands of current and former patients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02439, Petillo v. Diligent Corporation et al.

Health Care

March 23, 2023, 6:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Katherine Petillo

Plaintiffs

Weitz & Luxenberg

defendants

Diligent Corporation

University of Colorado Health

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct