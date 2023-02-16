Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker & Hostetler on Thursday removed an insurance coverage class action against USAA to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit accuses the defendant of charging excessive premiums for comprehensive and collision coverage for insured vehicles. The complaint was filed by Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith; Schmidt Kramer P.C.; Shub Law Firm; and Jack Goodrich & Associates. The case is 5:23-cv-00604, Petery v. USAA Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 16, 2023, 1:18 PM