Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against WestRock Services LLC to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Archibald J. Thomason on behalf of Leonard Peterson, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated and not afforded accommodations for his spinal injury and was subjected to race discrimination. The case is 3:22-cv-01048, Peterson v. WestRock Services, LLC.

Florida

September 27, 2022, 6:35 AM