New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Clorox and the Glad Products Co. were hit with a consumer class action Thursday in California Northern District Court alleging false advertising. The case, brought by Clarkson Law Firm, accuses the defendants of defrauding customers by marketing a line of Glad trash bags as recyclable and 'designed for municipal use' despite the fact that most municipalities have banned the use of trash bags for recycling outright. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00491, Peterson v. The Glad Products Company et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 02, 2023, 5:18 PM