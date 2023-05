Who Got The Work

Matthew Freemann of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Staples Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed pro se on April 7 in Wyoming District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl, is 1:23-cv-00059, Peterson v. Staples Inc HR.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 22, 2023, 5:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Dorota Peterson

defendants

Staples Inc Human Resources

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination