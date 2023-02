New Suit - Product Liability

Home Depot and RPM International subsidiary Rust-Oleum Corp. were sued Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, for fire damage claims arising from a Rust-Oleum wood stain product, was filed by de Luca Levine LLC on behalf of Veronique Peterson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00512, Peterson v. Rust-Oleum Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 09, 2023, 12:44 PM