New Suit - Employment

Pear Therapeutics was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in Texas Northern District Court over the company's prescription digital therapeutics ReSET and ReSET-O, intended to treat opioid addiction. The lawsuit was filed by Whitaker, Chalk, Swindle & Schwartz on behalf of Daniel E. Peterson, who was hired as director of sales for the therapeutics. Peterson contends that he was fired in retaliation for raising concerns about fraudulent methods Pear had been using to market the therapeutics. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00187, Peterson v. Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Health Care

December 05, 2022, 8:01 PM