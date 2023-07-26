New Suit - Employment

Molson Coors Beverage was sued Tuesday in Georgia Middle District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Buckley Bala Wilson Mew on behalf of a process leader who claims that he was not promoted despite being highly qualified for a unit manager position but was instead hired for a 'development role' with a lower pay scale. According to the suit, several of the plaintiff's Black colleagues resigned or were terminated due to continuous race-based discrimination displayed by upper management at the defendant's Albany, Georgia facility. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00112, Peterson v. Molson Coors Beverage Company USA LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 26, 2023, 4:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Kevin Peterson

Plaintiffs

Joshua Kyle Brooks

defendants

Molson Coors Beverage Company USA LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination