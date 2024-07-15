Who Got The Work

Kevin M. Cleys of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Caesers Entertainment in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed May 28 in North Carolina Western District Court by Leland Conners PLC and Asheville Legal on behalf of a table games dealer who was allegedly subject to disability-based discrimination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr., is 1:24-cv-00158, Peterson v. Harrah's NC Casino Company, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 15, 2024, 10:23 AM

Plaintiffs

William Peterson, III

Plaintiffs

Leland Conners PLC

Asheville Legal

Defendants

Caesers Entertainment, Inc.

Harrah's NC Casino Company, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

Nature of Claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA