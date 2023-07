Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Katten Muchin Rosenman on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against commodity trading and mining company Glencore Ltd. to Virgin Islands District Court. The suit was filed by Burns Charest LLP and the Pate Law Firm on behalf of Byron T. Peterson, who contends that he was exposed to asbestos-containing materials. The case is 1:23-cv-00029, Peterson v. Glencore Ltd.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 21, 2023, 5:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Byron T Peterson

defendants

Glencore Ltd.

defendant counsels

Katten Muchin Rosenman

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims