Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wells Anderson & Race on Wednesday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Kroger and D620 Kroger Central Inc. d/b/a King Soopers Inc. to Colorado District Court. The complaint was filed by the Vigil Law Offices on behalf of Elsie Peterson. The case is 1:22-cv-03157, Peterson v. D620 Kroger Central, Inc. d/b/a King Soopers, Inc. et al.