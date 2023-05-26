New Suit - Copyright

Netflix and other defendants were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court in connection with the streaming of its television series 'King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch.' The lawsuit, brought by Cohen Fineman LLC on behalf of Richard Berger, Skye Dennis and Gervase Peterson, accuses the defendants of 'knowingly copying' the plaintiffs proposed television series 'the Goldin Boys.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02866, Peterson et al v. Goldin et al.

Technology

May 26, 2023, 4:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Gervase Peterson

Richard Berger

Skye Dennis

Plaintiffs

Cohen Fineman, LLC

defendants

Netflix Inc.

Does 1-5

Goldin Auctions LLC

Ken Goldin

Spoke Studios LLC

Wheelhouse Entertainment LLC

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims