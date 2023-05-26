Netflix and other defendants were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court in connection with the streaming of its television series 'King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch.' The lawsuit, brought by Cohen Fineman LLC on behalf of Richard Berger, Skye Dennis and Gervase Peterson, accuses the defendants of 'knowingly copying' the plaintiffs proposed television series 'the Goldin Boys.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02866, Peterson et al v. Goldin et al.
Technology
May 26, 2023, 4:49 AM