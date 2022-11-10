Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Shook Hardy & Bacon and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan on Thursday removed a civil rights lawsuit against auto repair shop Caliber Collision and Gina Villareal to Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by Robinson & Henry on behalf of Myron Peterson and his company Rocky Mountain Wheel Repair, accuses the defendants of conspiring with other repair shops to prevent Peterson, a black man, from providing wheel repair services for local auto shops. The case is 1:22-cv-02937, Peterson et al. v. Caliber Holdings LLC et al.

Automotive

November 10, 2022, 7:55 PM