New Suit - Employment

Caesars Entertainment and Harrah's Casino were sued Friday in North Carolina Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed by Leland Conners PLC and Strelka Employment Law on behalf of a former table games dealer who contends that he was terminated and banned from the casino for thirty days in retaliation for requesting FMLA leave after his PTSD had been triggered by a fire alarm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00036, Peterson.