Boris Feldman, Doru Gavril and Olivia Rosen from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer have stepped in to represent TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. and its top officers in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed June 16 in California Northern District Court by Pomerantz LLP and Holzer & Holzer, accuses TriplePoint of overstating the strength of its various portfolio companies, loan book and investment strategy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:23-cv-02980, Petersen v. Triplepoint Venture Growth Bdc Corp. et al.
Investment Firms
July 28, 2023, 7:36 AM