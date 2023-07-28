Who Got The Work

Boris Feldman, Doru Gavril and Olivia Rosen from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer have stepped in to represent TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. and its top officers in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed June 16 in California Northern District Court by Pomerantz LLP and Holzer & Holzer, accuses TriplePoint of overstating the strength of its various portfolio companies, loan book and investment strategy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:23-cv-02980, Petersen v. Triplepoint Venture Growth Bdc Corp. et al.

Investment Firms

July 28, 2023, 7:36 AM

Derek Petersen

Pomerantz LLP

Christopher M Mathieu

James P Labe

Sajal K Srivastava

Triplepoint Venture Growth Bdc Corp.

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

