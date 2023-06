New Suit - Securities Class Action

Pomerantz LLP and Holzer & Holzer filed a securities class action Friday in California Northern District Court against TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. and its top officers. The complaint accuses TriplePoint of overstating the strength of its various portfolio companies, loan book and investment strategy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02980, Petersen v. Triplepoint Venture Growth Bdc Corp. et al.

Investment Firms

June 16, 2023, 6:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Derek Petersen

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Christopher M Mathieu

James P Labe

Sajal K Srivastava

Triplepoint Venture Growth Bdc Corp.

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws