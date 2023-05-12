New Suit - Securities Class Action

Pomerantz LLP filed a securities class action Friday in California Northern District Court against Stem Inc., a supplier of AI-driven energy storage systems, and certain executives. According to the complaint, Stem operated as a special purpose acquisition company prior to its merger with an AI-based energy storage company. The complaint pursues claims that the defendants concealed the company’s weaknesses in financial reporting and overstated the company’s financial prospects. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02329, Petersen v. Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. et al.

May 12, 2023, 4:08 PM

Scott Petersen

Pomerantz LLP

Adam E. Daley

Alec Litowitz

C. Park Shaper

Desiree Rogers

Eric Scheyer

John Carrington

Michael C. Morgan

Michael D. Wilds

Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

William Bush

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws