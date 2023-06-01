Doru Gavril, Boris Feldman, Jon Fougner and Olivia Rosen from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer have entered appearances for Stem Inc., a supplier of AI-driven energy storage systems, and certain executives in a pending securities class action. The action, filed May 12 in California Northern District Court by Pomerantz LLP, contends that the defendants concealed the company’s weaknesses in financial reporting and overstated the company’s financial prospects. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney, is 3:23-cv-02329, Petersen v. Stem, Inc. et al.
Renewable Energy
June 01, 2023, 7:44 AM