Who Got The Work

Doru Gavril, Boris Feldman, Jon Fougner and Olivia Rosen from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer have entered appearances for Stem Inc., a supplier of AI-driven energy storage systems, and certain executives in a pending securities class action. The action, filed May 12 in California Northern District Court by Pomerantz LLP, contends that the defendants concealed the company’s weaknesses in financial reporting and overstated the company’s financial prospects. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney, is 3:23-cv-02329, Petersen v. Stem, Inc. et al.

Renewable Energy

June 01, 2023, 7:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Scott Petersen

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Adam E. Daley

Alec Litowitz

C. Park Shaper

Desiree Rogers

Eric Scheyer

John Carrington

Michael C. Morgan

Michael D. Wilds

Stem, Inc.

Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

William Bush

defendant counsels

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws