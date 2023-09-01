Who Got The Work

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders partner David E. Constine III has entered an appearance for Unum Group, a Tennessee-based insurance firm, in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed July 18 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Robert W. Gillikin II LLC on behalf of Kathy A. Peters. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Elizabeth W. Hanes, is 2:23-cv-00353, Peters v. Unum Life Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

September 01, 2023, 8:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Kathy A Peters

Plaintiffs

Robert W Gillikin Ii LLC

defendants

Unum Life Insurance Company of America

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations