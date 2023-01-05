Who Got The Work

Alex Talarides, James N. Kramer and Ariel Winawer from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe have entered appearances for Twist Bioscience Corporation, a biotechnology company that manufactures synthetic DNA and DNA products, and the company's CEO and CFO in a pending securities class action. The action, filed Dec. 12 in California Northern District Court by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, accuses the defendants of filing materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failing to disclose material adverse facts, about the company’s business and operations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila, is 5:22-cv-08168, Peters v. Twist Bioscience Corporation et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 05, 2023, 6:58 AM