New Suit - Securities Class Action

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check filed a securities class action Monday in California Northern District Court against Twist Bioscience Corporation, a biotechnology company that manufactures synthetic DNA and DNA products. The suit accuses the defendants of filing materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failing to disclose material adverse facts, about the company’s business and operations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-08168, Peters v. Twist Bioscience Corporation et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 15, 2022, 5:57 AM