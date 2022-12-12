New Suit - Securities Class Action

Synthetic DNA manufacturer Twist Bioscience and its top officers were hit with a securities class action on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, accuses the defendants of overstating the value of the company's DNA chip technology and operating a Ponzi-like scheme to 'create the illusion of growth.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-08168, Peters v. Twist Bioscience Corp. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 12, 2022, 6:52 PM