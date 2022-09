Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Turner, Keal & Button on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Guardian Life Ins. Co. of America, a New York-based mutual insurance company, to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, for long-term disability benefits, was filed by attorney Ryan Fenwick on behalf of Michael Peters. The case is 3:22-cv-00470, Peters v. The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

September 06, 2022, 2:55 PM