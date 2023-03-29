Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dykema Gossett on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Infinite Vapors, Samsung SDI America Inc. and other defendants to Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by the Pritzker Hageman Law Firm and Bentley & More on behalf of Shawn Peters, who claims that he sustained serious injuries after his electronic cigarette exploded in his front pocket. The case is 0:23-cv-00754, Peters v. Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., a Korean Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 29, 2023, 6:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Shawn Peters

defendants

Infinite Vapors, a Minnesota Business Entity

Samsung SDI America, Inc., a Michigan Corporation

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., a Korean Corporation

Uptown Vapors, LLC, a Minnesota Business Entity

defendant counsels

Dykema Gossett

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims