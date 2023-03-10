Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Aimbridge Hospitality to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Fish Potter Bolanos on behalf of a former bartender at the Eaglewood Resort & Spa in Itasca, Illinois, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for refusing to serve more alcohol to guests who were heavily intoxicated. The case is 1:23-cv-01513, Peters v. Aimbridge Hospitality LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 10, 2023, 7:11 PM