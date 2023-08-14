Who Got The Work

Mitchell Craig Stein of BraunHagey & Borden has entered an appearance for Kas Pet LLC, a retailer of pet products, in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit was filed June 29 in New York Eastern District Court by Lewitt Hackman and Cowan, Liebowitz & Latman on behalf of Pet Life LLC. The complaint accuses the defendant of using the plaintiff’s PET LIFE mark to market competing products. Kas Pet is also represented by Day Pitney. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown, is 1:23-cv-04882, Pet Life, LLC v. Kas Pet, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 14, 2023, 11:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Pet Life, LLC

Plaintiffs

Lewitt Hackman Shapiro Marshall Harlan

Cowan Liebowitz Latman

Lewitt Hackman

defendants

Does 1-10

Kas Pet, LLC

defendant counsels

BraunHagey & Borden

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims