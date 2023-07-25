Who Got The Work

Day Pitney partner Richard H. Brown has entered an appearance for Kas Pet LLC, a retailer of pet products, in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case was filed June 29 in New York Eastern District Court by Cowan Liebowitz & Latman and Lewitt Hackman on behalf of Pet Life LLC. The complaint accuses the defendant of using the plaintiff’s PET LIFE mark to market competing products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown, is 1:23-cv-04882, Pet Life, LLC v. Kas Pet, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 25, 2023, 9:11 AM

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims