New Suit - Trademark

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease and Matt Singer Law filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Pet-Ag. The suit, which pursues claims over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods, takes aim at Marny Co. and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05132, Pet-Ag, Inc. v. Marny Company LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 03, 2023, 7:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Pet-Ag, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease

defendants

Brittney Njike

Hermann Njike

John Does 1-10

Marny Company LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims