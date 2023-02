New Suit - Contract

Pet-Ag Inc. filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against anonymous distributors on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Vorys Sater Seymour & Pease, accuses the defendants of providing pet products to unauthorized third-party resellers in violation of their distribution agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01204, Pet-Ag Inc. v. Does 1-10.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 27, 2023, 4:04 PM