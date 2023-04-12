New Suit - Trademark

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease and Matt Singer Law filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of pet food manufacturer Pet-Ag Inc. The suit, which targets Icrokus Inc. and Andrii Dorosh, claims that the defendants operate an Amazon.com storefront that sells pet food products bearing Pet-Ag’s trademarks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02297, Pet-Ag, Inc. v. Icrokus Inc d/b/a Biz Pet and Promaster Pet Store et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 12, 2023, 3:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Pet-Ag, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease

defendants

Andrii Dorosh a/k/a Andrew Dorosh

Icrokus Inc d/b/a Biz Pet and Promaster Pet Store

John Does 1-10

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims