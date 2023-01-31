New Suit - Trademark

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease and Matt Singer Law filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Pet-Ag Inc., a seller of animal feed and health products. The suit accuses Dale's Bearded Dragons & Pet Supply of selling counterfeit Pet-Ag products through its Amazon storefront. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00569, Pet-Ag, Inc. v. Dale's Bearded Dragons & Pet Supply LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 31, 2023, 11:31 AM