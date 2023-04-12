New Suit - Trademark

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease and Matt Singer Law filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Pet-Ag Inc. The suit takes aim at online storefront operator US Prep Centers and other defendants for allegedly selling infringing products via Amazon.com, deceiving customers into buying sub-par products and damaging the plaintiff's reputation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02302, Pet-Ag, Inc. v. AlexPCS of NY Inc d/b/a US Prep Centers et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 12, 2023, 5:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Pet-Ag, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease

defendants

Alexander Pinhasov

Alexandra Pinhasov

AlexPCS of NY Inc d/b/a US Prep Centers

John Does 1-10

Q Premium Inc

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims