Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease and Matt Singer Law filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Pet-Ag Inc. The suit takes aim at online storefront operator US Prep Centers and other defendants for allegedly selling infringing products via Amazon.com, deceiving customers into buying sub-par products and damaging the plaintiff's reputation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02302, Pet-Ag, Inc. v. AlexPCS of NY Inc d/b/a US Prep Centers et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
April 12, 2023, 5:53 PM