Who Got The Work

Ballard Spahr partner Michelle McGeogh has entered an appearance for Neighborcare Pharmacy Services in a pending interpleader action. The action was filed Sept. 9 in Maryland District Court by Pessin Katz Law and seeks to resolve competing claims to escrow funds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher, is 1:22-cv-02343, Pessin Katz Law, P.A. v. Neighborcare Pharmacy Services, LLC et al.

Maryland

October 31, 2022, 4:59 AM