Peruvian law firm Zuzunaga & Assereto Abogados, which specializes in tax law, trade and wealth management, has sent a partner to open an office in Spain. Luciana Yañez, who specializes in tax and wealth protection, will work from an office in Barcelona near the Passeig de Gràcia avenue to advise high-net-worth individuals from both Peru and Spain, as well as corporate clients.

December 21, 2023, 4:46 AM

