A lawsuit filed by prominent Philadelphia attorney Chuck Peruto Jr. alleging a law firm wrongfully sued him is headed to the Superior Court, with the defendant seeking to reinstate a contempt order dismissing Peruto's complaint. And the defendant likely won't have too hard of a fight—three and a half years into the dispute, Peruto said his heart isn't really in it anymore.

March 02, 2023, 3:43 PM