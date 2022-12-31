Who Got The Work

Joseph K. Mulherin and Jean M. Edmonds of McDermott Will & Emery have stepped in as defense counsel to restaurant franchise owner Metz Culinary Management in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed Nov. 16 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Lee Litigation Group. Littler Mendelson is representing the company's Ruth's Chris Steak House and T.G.I. Friday's franchises. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John M. Gallagher, is 5:22-cv-04595, Perta v. Metz Culinary Management LLC. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 31, 2022, 11:37 AM