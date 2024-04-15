Who Got The Work

Nathan J. Ebnet and Jack Huerter of Dorsey & Whitney have entered appearances for Behavioral Health Practice Services in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed March 1 in Wisconsin Western District Court by Palmersheim Dettmann SC on behalf of Tianna Hoppe-Rooney and Perspectives Therapy Services, accuses the defendant of failing to pay $3 million in contingent payments pursuant to an executed asset purchase agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson, is 3:24-cv-00129, Perspectives Therapy Services, LLC et al v. Behavioral Health Practice Services, LLC.

Health Care

April 15, 2024, 9:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Perspectives Therapy Services, LLC

Tianna Hoppe-Rooney

Plaintiffs

Palmersheim Dettmann, S.C.

defendants

Behavioral Health Practice Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Dorsey & Whitney

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract