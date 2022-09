Who Got The Work

Lucas S. Oxenford of Irell & Manella has entered an appearance for Foresight Diagnostics Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 2 in Colorado District Court by Weil, Gotshal & Manges on behalf of Personalis Inc., asserts a single patent related to method for genetic analysis. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge N. Reid Neureiter, is 1:22-cv-01913, Personalis, Inc. v. Foresight Diagnostics.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 16, 2022, 7:27 AM