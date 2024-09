News From Law.com

Supio, a legal tech startup serving personal injury and mass tort lawyers, announced on Aug. 27 that it raised $25 million in a series A funding round. To help streamline personal injury casework, Supio leverages large language models (LLMs) to summarize unstructured and complex data sets that can be found among hospital bills, police reports and other critical documents.

September 03, 2024, 10:02 AM