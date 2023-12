News From Law.com

A New Jersey law firm has resorted to litigation in hopes of heading off a lawsuit by one of its former attorneys. Davis, Saperstein & Salomon filed suit against Lisa A. Lehrer on Nov. 20 in Bergen County Superior Court, seeking a judicial declaration that a release and waiver of claims she previously signed is enforceable and that an arbitration agreement precludes her from suing the firm.

December 05, 2023, 4:45 PM

